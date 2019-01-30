China's Didi Chuxing considering layoffs: The Information

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Didi Chuxing is seen at its headquarters building in Beijing, China, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo REUTERS/Stringer

(Reuters) - Senior managers at Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing are looking at cutting headcount at some departments by up to 20 percent, the Information reported on Wednesday, citing a source.

The layoffs will take place mostly in support services like marketing and human resources, the technology news website report, adding that a final decision is not yet made. The company employs over 10,000 people globally.

Didi said it had no comment on the report.