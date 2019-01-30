Technology News
January 30, 2019 / 12:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

China's Didi Chuxing considering layoffs: The Information

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Didi Chuxing is seen at its headquarters building in Beijing, China, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo REUTERS/Stringer

(Reuters) - Senior managers at Chinese ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing are looking at cutting headcount at some departments by up to 20 percent, the Information reported on Wednesday, citing a source.

The layoffs will take place mostly in support services like marketing and human resources, the technology news website report, adding that a final decision is not yet made. The company employs over 10,000 people globally.

Didi said it had no comment on the report.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Yilei Sun in Beijing; Editing by Maju Samuel 

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below