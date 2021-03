FILE PHOTO: A Didi logo is seen at the headquarters of Didi Chuxing in Beijing, China November 20, 2020. REUTERS/Florence Lo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Didi Chuxing, which is backed by SoftBank, said on Monday it would start a ride-hailing service in Cape Town, South Africa.

Didi already operates in Japan, Australia, Russia and several South American markets.