Technology News
November 28, 2018 / 4:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

China transport ministry fines Didi executives in crackdown on illegal practices

FILE PHOTO: The company logo of the Didi ride hailing app is seen on a car door at the IEEV New Energy Vehicles Exhibition in Beijing, China October 18, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s transport ministry said on Wednesday that it will impose fines on executives at Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing as part of a crackdown on illegal practices in the industry.

The ruling is part of an investigation that followed the deaths of two female Didi passengers in separate incidents earlier this year.

It also said Didi must continue to suspend its car pool service, saying it poses a serious safety hazard.

Reporting by Cate Cadell; Editing by Christopher Cushing

