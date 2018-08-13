FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 13, 2018 / 5:02 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Diebold Nixdorf hires financial advisers for potential sale: CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - ATM machine maker Diebold Nixdorf Inc (DBD.N) has hired Credit Suisse and Evercore to look for potential buyers as it plans to sell itself, CNBC reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The talks with the potential buyers were not advanced, CNBC reported cnb.cx/2P6stmr.

The company was not immediately available for comment.

Earlier on Monday, the company said it was in “constructive and productive” talks with its lenders for future financial flexibility and expects to reach a resolution near-term.

The company’s shares jumped about 20 percent.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

