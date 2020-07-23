Brazil's Dimed and shareholders in $203 million share offer: filing

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s Dimed SA (PNVL4.SA) and its existing shareholders raised 1.037 billion reais ($202.57 million) in a share offering, the drug distribution company said in a securities filing in the early hours of Thursday.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Dimed priced its shares at 30 reais each.

The company, whose shareholders include a private equity fund managed by Kinea and pension fund Petros, said proceeds will be used to invest in new stores, technology and logistics.

Dimed issued 16,000,000 new shares, while Kinea, Petros and individual shareholders sold other 18,557,112 existing shares, the filing showed.

The new shares will begin trading on July 24.

Investment bank units of Banco Bradesco (BBDC4.SA), BTG Pactual (BPAC3.SA) and Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA) managed the offer.