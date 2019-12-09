UnitedHealth unit to buy Diplomat Pharmacy in $300 million deal

(Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N) said on Monday it would buy Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO.N) for about $300 million, weeks after the troubled specialty pharmacy company raised doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern.

UnitedHealth’s pharmacy services unit, Optum, said it would pay $4 per share in cash for Diplomat’s outstanding common stock, representing a 31% discount to the company’s closing price on Friday.

Diplomat’s shares were trading down 31% at $4 before the bell on Monday.

Earlier this year, Diplomat had said it would review options including putting itself up for sale in the wake of customer losses in its pharmacy benefits management (PBM) business due to intense competition.

The company, which started out in 1975 as a neighborhood pharmacy and also provides specialty pharmacy services, forayed into the PBM business in 2017 with back-to-back purchases of LDI Integrated Pharmacy Services and National Pharmaceutical Services.

UnitedHealth’s Optum unit brought in $28.76 billion in the third quarter, while Diplomat’s total revenue during the same quarter was $1.30 billion.

The deal has been unanimously approved by Diplomat’s board of directors, the companies said in a statement.