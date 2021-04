FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows the storage tanks for treated water at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan February 13, 2021, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Kyodo/via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - The Chinese foreign ministry said on Thursday that China and South Korea share a common stance opposing Japan’s decision to release contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.

Japan’s decision this week has prompted opposition from its neighbours South Korea, China and Taiwan.