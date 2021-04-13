U.S. expresses support for Japan's release of Fukushima nuclear plant water

FILE PHOTO: The storage tanks for treated water are seen at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture, Japan March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Sakura Murakami

TOKYO (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday said Japan “appears to have adopted an approach in accordance with globally accepted nuclear safety standards” in its decision to release water contaminated at the wrecked Fukushima atomic power station following treatment.

The Japanese government has “been transparent about its decision,” the U.S. Department of State said in a statement on its website.