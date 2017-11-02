FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Discovery's revenue rises 6.1 percent
November 2, 2017 / 11:26 AM / in 2 hours

Discovery's revenue rises 6.1 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Discovery Communications Inc, the owner of the Discovery Channel and Animal Planet, reported a 6.1 percent increase in quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by higher advertising income from its U.S. networks.

FILE PHOTO: The Discovery Communications logo is seen at their office in Manhattan, New York, U.S., August 1, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Net income available to the company fell to $218 million or 38 cents per share in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $219 million or 36 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.66 billion from $1.56 billion.

Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
