Discovery quarterly revenue up 3% on higher ad sales

(Reuters) - Discovery Inc (DISCA.O) reported a 3% rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday, as the owner of Discovery Channel and Animal Planet recorded higher advertising sales across its networks.

Net income available to the company rose to $262 million, or 35 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $117 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 87 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $2.68 billion from $2.59 billion.

