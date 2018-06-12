Dish expands Amazon Alexa features for set-top boxes

(Reuters) - Dish Network Corp said on Tuesday users will now be able to set recordings, launch apps and navigate menus on its Hopper range of set-top boxes through Amazon.com Inc’s Alexa-powered Echo devices.

FILE PHOTO: An Amazon Dot is shown on top of a Hopper at the Dish Network booth during the 2017 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada January 6, 2017. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo

While users can currently play or pause content with the Alexa voice assistant, the latest update will allow them to use commands such as “Alexa, launch Netflix” to open the app.

There have been reports about Dish and Amazon discussing a partnership to enter the wireless business. Dish has been buying up spectrum, or radio frequencies that carry the data flowing through devices.