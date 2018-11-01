Technology News
AT&T blocks HBO, Cinemax channels from Dish network

An AT&T logo is pictured in Pasadena, California, U.S., January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - Dish Network Corp said on Thursday AT&T Inc had blocked HBO and Cinemax content from the U.S. satellite TV service provider’s Dish and Sling TV subscribers, as the companies could not agree on a new distribution pact.

AT&T, the No.2 U.S. wireless carrier by subscribers, closed its $85-billion acquisition of media company Time Warner in June, and created WarnerMedia to house assets including the Turner TV networks and premium channel HBO.

“It seems AT&T is implementing a new strategy to shut off its recently acquired content from other distributors,” said Andy LeCuyer, Dish’s senior vice president of programming.

AT&T did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Dish said AT&T is demanding that the company pay for a guaranteed number of subscribers, regardless of how many consumers actually want to subscribe to HBO.

