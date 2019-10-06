Dish customers regain access to Fox channels

FILE PHOTO: A Dish Network satellite dish is shown on a residential home in Encinitas, California, U.S., November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - U.S. satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp customers can again watch Fox Corp local channels like FS1 and FS2 after the companies agreed on a new multiyear contract , Dish said on Sunday.

Millions of Dish customers lost access to Fox local channels last month in 17 markets across 23 states and the District of Columbia.

Fox had removed cable networks FS1, FS2, Big 10 Network, Fox Soccer Plus and Fox Deportes, a Spanish-language network, from Dish after failing to reach a new agreement with the company.

The channels have now been restored, Dish said in a statement, without giving details of the agreement’s terms.

The long-term carriage agreement resolves a conflict between the satellite TV provider and the media company as viewers continue to migrate to streaming services such as Netflix Inc and Amazon.com Inc’s Prime Video, leading to declines in viewership.

Fox did not immediately respond to a request for comment.