Dish Network founder steps down from CEO role to focus on wireless
December 5, 2017 / 2:17 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Dish Network founder steps down from CEO role to focus on wireless

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Dish Network Corp (DISH.O) said on Tuesday Chief Executive Charlie Ergen has stepped down to devote more time to the company’s emerging wireless business.

Charlie Ergen attends the Google's annual developers conference in San Francisco, California May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Erik Carlson, president and chief operating officer, will succeed Ergen as chief executive, the company said.

Carlson will continue to report to Ergen, Dish said.

The company’s shares were up 1 percent at $52.16 in early trading on Tuesday.

Ergen, who co-founded Dish, has spearheaded the company’s recent expansion including the launch of Sling TV and the acquisition of wireless spectrum.

Sling was launched in 2015 to counter the threat of consumers cutting their TV packages for online streaming services.

The company faces intense competition in the traditional pay-TV market and has been buying up wireless airwaves, or spectrum, in recent years.

Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Sriraj Kalluvila

