August 10, 2018 / 12:47 PM / Updated an hour ago

Dish Network CFO to step down, join Brookdale Senior Living

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Dish Network Corp’s (DISH.O) chief financial officer, Steven Swain, is leaving the U.S. satellite TV provider to become the finance chief at Brookdale Senior Living (BKD.N).

FILE PHOTO: A Dish Network satellite dish is shown on a residential home in Encinitas, California, U.S., November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Swain, who has been the CFO of Dish since August 2014, will step down effective Aug. 22, the company said here in a filing on Friday. He also resigned as CFO of subsidiary Dish DBS Corp.

Prior to joining Dish in 2011, Swain spent more than 15 years in the telecommunications sector, most recently at CenturyLink Inc (CTL.N).

Swain is expected to start in his new role at Brookdale Senior, an operator of senior living and retirement communities in the United States, in September.

Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

