Dish loses more pay TV subscribers in first quarter

(Reuters) - U.S. satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp (DISH.O) lost more than 250,000 pay TV subscribers in the first quarter as it offered waivers and paused some services for customers in the hospitality and airline sectors, which have come to a standstill due to travel curbs.

Dish’s pay TV unit, which includes its Sling TV streaming service, lost net 413,000 subscribers compared with a net loss of 259,000 subscribers a year earlier.

The company is setting up a 5G network and re-positioning itself as a wireless carrier to stem the losses in its Pay TV business as consumers move to online streaming platforms.

The unit has also been badly hit by the coronavirus crisis that has led to millions of Americans losing their jobs or being furloughed.

Net income attributable to Dish fell to $73.1 million, or 13 cents per share, from $339.8 million, or 65 cents per share.

Total revenue for the company rose to $3.22 billion in the quarter ended March 31 from $3.19 billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of $3.15 billion, according to IBES data by Refinitiv.

Excluding items, Dish reported earnings of 55 cents per share, below the estimate of 58 cents per share.