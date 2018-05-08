Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates

(Reuters) - Dish Network Corp (DISH.O) reported first-quarter revenue that missed Wall Street estimates on Tuesday as subscriber additions to its cheaper online streaming service Sling TV failed to offset a drop in its legacy pay-TV subscriptions.

A Dish Network satellite dish is shown on a residential home in Encinitas, California, U.S., November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Dish lost another 94,000 subscribers for its pay-TV service in the quarter, while it added 91,000 subscribers for Sling.

Dish has been trying to lure young viewers to the $20-per-month online streaming service Sling as it battles cord cutting in its satellite-TV services, with viewers moving to Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) and Amazon.com Inc’s (AMZN.O) Prime Video.

Average revenue per user in the company’s pay-TV business fell to $84.50 from $86.55.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $368 million, or 70 cents per share, for the quarter ended March 31, from $376 million, or 76 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $3.46 billion from $3.68 billion last year.

Analysts on an average were expecting a revenue of $3.5 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.