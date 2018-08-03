Dish results beat estimates as subscriber losses slow

(Reuters) - U.S. satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp (DISH.O) reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue on Friday, as the company lost fewer subscribers than expected.

FILE PHOTO: A Dish Network satellite dish is shown on a residential home in Encinitas, California, U.S., November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Dish shed a net 192,000 satellite customers during the second quarter, below analyst expectations for losses of 235,000 customers, according to research firm FactSet.

Dish has struggled to stop losses from cord-cutting as TV viewers increasingly move to online video streaming services.

It has tried to lure younger viewers to its $25-per-month streaming service Sling TV, but analysts have said Sling has not replaced lost profits in Dish’s satellite business.

Sling TV added 41,000 subscribers during the quarter, reaching a total of 2.34 million customers.

Dish’s churn rate, or the percentage of subscribers who cancel a service, fell to 1.46 percent, compared with 1.83 percent last year.

Revenue fell 5 percent to $3.46 billion.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $439 million, or 83 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $40 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 71 cents per share and revenue of $3.44 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.