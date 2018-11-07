Dish revenue falls five percent as satellite subscribers drop

FILE PHOTO: A Dish Network satellite dish is shown on a residential home in Encinitas, California, U.S., November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - U.S. satellite TV service provider Dish Network Corp (DISH.O) reported a 5 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Wednesday as it leaked more subscribers in the face of cheaper options like Netflix and Hulu.

Dish shed a net 367,000 satellite subscribers during the third quarter, far beyond a consensus estimate of 232,000 net customer losses, according to research firm FactSet.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $432 million, or 82 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $297 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $3.40 billion from $3.58 billion in the prior-year quarter. Analysts had expected the company to report revenue of $3.397 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(This version of the story has been refiled for dropped figure in revenue estimate in paragraph 4)