Dish tops forecasts as fewer pay TV subscribers lost; shares rise

(Reuters) - U.S. satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp (DISH.O) on Wednesday posted fourth-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, as it lost fewer pay-TV subscribers, and the company’s shares rose nearly 2 percent in morning trade.

A Dish Network satellite dish is shown on a residential home in Encinitas, California, U.S., November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Dish has struggled to retain subscribers for its pay-TV business, as customers shift to online streaming services including those from Netflix Inc (NFLX.O), Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) and Apple Inc (AAPL.O).

The company’s pay-TV business, which includes satellite TV and subscription streaming service Sling TV, lost a net of 194,000 subscribers in the fourth quarter, fewer than the 334,000 it lost a year earlier.

The company’s Sling TV service lost 94,000 subscribers in the quarter, its first subscriber loss in at least eight quarters.

The satellite company has been trying to add subscribers to pay-TV products while repositioning itself as a wireless phone carrier.

Dish awaits the merger between T-Mobile (TMUS.O) and Sprint Corp (S.N), as the companies received the green light from a federal judge last week to complete the deal. The merger includes Dish acquiring Sprint’s prepaid phone businesses to create the fourth-largest wireless carrier in the United States.

The merger puts Dish in the race for the next generation of wireless. Dish said it would cost $10 billion to build out its 5G network.

Some analysts were skeptical Dish will be able to create a network at that price.

“Sure, virtualization will help significantly reduce Dish’s cost of equipment,” Craig Moffett, an analyst at MoffettNathanson, said in a note. But, “Equipment is only 20% or so of the cost of building a network.”

Moffett pointed to labor, tower leases and zoning and other expenses that could exceed Dish’s $10 billion projection.

Dish said it has already invested $11 billion to acquire spectrum licenses and other related assets since 2008.

The company said it expects to spend between $250 million and $500 million for its wireless build-out in 2020, half of what it expected earlier.

Dish has committed to providing 5G to at least 70% of the U.S. population by 2023. If it misses its deadline, it will face up to $2.2 billion in fines from the U.S. Federal Communications Commission.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $389 million, or 69 cents per share, from $337 million, or 64 cents per share, in the previous year.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 59 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total revenue fell 2.1% to $3.24 billion in the quarter from $3.31 billion a year earlier, beating analysts’ average estimate of $3.15 billion.