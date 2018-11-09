EU Commission seeks input on Disney pledges in pay-TV inquiry

FILE PHOTO: The entrance to Walt Disney studios is seen in Burbank, California, U.S. August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Friday it was seeking reaction on commitments offered by Walt Disney (DIS.N) in a pay-TV investigation aimed at making shows available across the EU.

The Commission, the EU’s anti-trust watchdog, is worried about contractual clauses in some deals between six film studios, including Disney and pay-TV broadcaster Sky in Britain, that could prevent programs being shown across borders.

“These clauses appear to prevent Sky UK from allowing EU consumers outside the UK and Ireland to access pay-TV services available in the UK and Ireland,” the Commission said in a statement.