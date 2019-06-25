Deals
June 25, 2019

Disney eyes investment in Indonesia's largest media company: source

FILE PHOTO: The entrance to Walt Disney studios is seen in Burbank, California, U.S. August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

(Reuters) - Disney is in talks to invest in a media subsidiary of Indonesian group Media Nusantara Citra (MNC), an MNC executive told Reuters.

“If the two companies can agree, Disney would invest $200 million for 10 years,” the executive said, asking not to be named due to the confidentiality of the talks.

He said a previous deal had been canceled with Vivendi, that would have seen the French conglomerate spend more than $500 million in acquiring stakes in two affiliates of MNC’s PT Global Mediacom, Indonesia’s largest media company.

Reporting by Cindy Silviana; Editing by Edmund Blair

