Disney eyes investment in Indonesia's largest media company: source

(Reuters) - Disney is in talks to invest in a media subsidiary of Indonesian group Media Nusantara Citra (MNC), an MNC executive told Reuters.
“If the two companies can agree, Disney would invest $200 million for 10 years,” the executive said, asking not to be named due to the confidentiality of the talks.
He said a previous deal had been canceled with Vivendi, that would have seen the French conglomerate spend more than $500 million in acquiring stakes in two affiliates of MNC’s PT Global Mediacom, Indonesia’s largest media company.
