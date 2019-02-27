Business News
February 27, 2019 / 10:20 PM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Disney in talks with AT&T to buy WarnerMedia's Hulu stake: Variety

1 Min Read

The entrance to Walt Disney studios is seen in Burbank, California, U.S. August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co is actively pursuing the purchase of WarnerMedia’s nearly 10 percent stake in Hulu, entertainment business news portal Variety reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

Disney, Comcast and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc each had a 30 percent stake in the video streaming service Hulu, as of September 2018.

Time Warner, renamed WarnerMedia after its acquisition by telecom company AT&T Inc, holds a 10 percent passive stake in Hulu.

In November last year, AT&T committed to cutting its heavy debt load in 2019 through a variety of measures, including a review of all of its non-core assets such as its stake in Hulu for a possible sale.

Disney, Hulu and AT&T did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Reporting by Manogna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below