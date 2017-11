(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co’s ESPN unit is laying off about 150 employees, ESPN President John Skipper said in a memo to employees on Wednesday.

John Skipper addresses the media in Digital Center 2, a new 194,000 sq. ft building on the ESPN campus in Bristol, Connecticut on May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

"The majority of the jobs eliminated are in studio production, digital content and technology, and they generally reflect decisions to do less in certain instances and re-direct resources," Skipper said. (es.pn/2Agl8fm)