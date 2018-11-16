Burke to replace Dungey as ABC Entertainment chief

FILE PHOTO - A logo for ABC is pictured atop a building in Burbank, California February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - Karey Burke will replace Channing Dungey as president of Walt Disney’s (DIS.N) ABC Entertainment, the company said on Friday.

Burke is currently head of original programming for Disney’s cable channel Freeform.

Dungey, the first African-American to lead a U.S. broadcast network, will stay through a transition period as Burke assumes her new role.

“I’m excited to tackle new challenges,” Dungey said.

Disney is trying to transform itself into a broad-based digital entertainment company as audiences move to Netflix Inc (NFLX.O), Alphabet Inc’s (GOOGL.O) YouTube and other digital options.

Disney is also on the verge of gaining new film and television properties from its purchase of assets from Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOXA.O) for $71.3 billion.

After the completion of the Fox deal, Burke will report to Dana Walden, chairman of Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment, the company said.