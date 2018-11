FILE PHOTO - A logo for ABC is pictured atop a building in Burbank, California February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - Karey Burke will replace Channing Dungey as president of Walt Disney’s (DIS.N) ABC Entertainment, the company said on Friday.

Burke is currently head of original programming for Disney’s cable channel Freeform.

Dungey will stay through a transition period as Burke assumes her new role, Disney said.