Disney earnings beat estimates on boost from theme parks

FILE PHOTO: The entrance to Walt Disney studios is seen in Burbank, California, U.S. August 6, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co reported second-quarter profit and revenue that beat analysts’ estimates on Wednesday, as more visitors flocked to its theme parks.

Revenue from its parks, experiences and consumer products business rose 4.5 percent to $6.17 billion, above estimates of $6 billion, helped by a rise in average ticket prices as well as higher food, beverage and merchandise spending by visitors.

Its media networks unit, which includes ABC and ESPN, reported a 3.2 percent fall in operating income to $2.19 billion due to a rise in programming and production costs and a drop in advertising revenue.

Net income attributable to Disney rose to $5.45 billion, or $3.55 per share, in the quarter ended March 30 from $2.94 billion, or $1.95 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, Disney earned $1.61 per share, above analysts’ average expectations of $1.58 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company, which recently bought the bulk of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc’s TV and film assets, said total revenue rose to $14.92 billion from $14.55 billion, also above estimates of $14.36 billion.