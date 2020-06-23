Disney+ to debut in eight more countries in Europe

FILE PHOTO: A smartphone with displayed "Disney" logo is seen on the keyboard in this illustration taken March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co said on Tuesday it would launch Disney+ in eight more countries in Europe, as millions of people stuck at home due to coronavirus-induced restrictions turn to streaming services for entertainment.

Disney+ will debut in Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Belgium and Luxembourg on Sept. 15, the home of Mickey Mouse said bit.ly/2V92M9J.

The streaming service that featured the popular series “The Mandalorian” is live in eight countries in Europe, including the United Kingdom.

Disney+, which made its debut in November in the United States, attracted more than 50 million paid users, Disney said in April.