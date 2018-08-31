Disney World workers reach tentative agreement on wages

(Reuters) - Walt Disney World workers have reached a tentative agreement with parent Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) regarding wages, union body International Brotherhood of Teamsters said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Security officers staff the entrance at the Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida, U.S. June 13, 2016. REUTERS/Barbara Liston/File Photo

The union said the tentative deal will be voted on next week and a contract will be in effect until October 1, 2022 if approved.

If ratified, Disney World workers will receive a minimum of $4.75 in wage increases over the lifetime of the contract, with everyone at the resort getting a minimum increase of $2.50 by March 6, 2019.

Employees will also receive retroactive pay back to September 24, 2017, and a bonus of $1,000.

By 2021, all employees will be at a minimum starting rate of $15, the union said.

The contract follows a year of negotiations with the company and the Service Trades Council Union, a coalition of Teamsters Local 385 and five other unions who represent more than 39,000 workers at Walt Disney World.