FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyber Risk
June 13, 2018 / 6:33 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

Britain's crime agency investigating Dixons Carphone cyber attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s National Crime Agency said on Wednesday it is investigating the cyber attack on the mobile phone and electricals retailer Dixons Carphone (DC.L).

FILE PHOTO: A sign displays the logo of Dixons Carphone at the company headquarters in London, Britain August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

“We are working with partners – including the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC), the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) – and specialist officers from the NCA’s National Cyber Crime Unit (NCCU) will be working with the company to secure evidence,” the agency said in a statement.

    “The complexity of these enquiries means this is an investigation which will take time.”

    Reporting by Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.