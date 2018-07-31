FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 6:49 AM / in 18 minutes

Dixons Carphone says 4 million more customers could have been hit by cyber attack

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - British electricals and mobile phone retailer Dixons Carphone said on Tuesday that about 10 million records containing personal data of customers may have been obtained in a cyber attack in 2017, much higher than its earlier estimates.

FILE PHOTO: A sign displays the logo of Dixons Carphone at the company headquarters in London, Britain August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

The company, which has become the victim of a major cyber attack for the second time in three years, said the investigation is nearly complete and there is now evidence that some of the data may have left its systems.

However, Dixons Carphone said the customer records do not contain payment card or bank account details and there is no evidence that any fraud has resulted from the incident.

In June, the company said an investigation revealed there was an attempt, going back to July last year, to compromise data on 5.9 million credit cards in one of the processing systems of Currys PC World and Dixons Travel stores.

Last month, Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) said it was heading a criminal investigation into the hack, working with the National Cyber Security Center, the Financial Conduct Authority and Britain’s data protection regulator, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).

Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

