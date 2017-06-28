Cash-strapped Britons still buying electricals, says Dixons Carphone

LONDON (Reuters) - Dixons Carphone (DC.L), Britain's largest electricals retailer, said trading in its home market was holding up, confounding fears that a squeeze in consumers' spending power would dent demand for televisions and washing machines.

Shares in the group, which trades as Currys, PC World and Carphone Warehouse in the United Kingdom and Ireland, rose as much as 3.4 percent on Wednesday after it also beat forecasts with a 10 percent rise in annual profit and said it was "well positioned to flourish" despite a tough economic outlook.

On Tuesday, surveys showed UK consumer confidence plunged during the political crisis sparked by an inconclusive national election, while department store Debenhams (DEB.L) cautioned that trading was volatile. Earlier this month sofa retailer DFS Furniture warned on profit.

British consumers have been hit by a sharp rise in inflation, caused in large part by the fall in the value of the pound since Britain's vote to leave the European Union, and by a slowdown in wages growth. The housing market is also cooling.

However, Dixons finance director Humphrey Singer said the firm's electricals business had continued to deliver "very solid results" since its April 29 year end, though he did not give figures. Fiscal first-quarter numbers are due on Sept. 7.

"We remain very alive to how the consumer is behaving and would react very quickly to any changes we saw there, but we don’t see it at the moment," he told reporters.

"Our electricals business, which is a very good bellwether on how consumers are behaving, continues to trade robustly."

Though Dixons Carphone has had a strong run of trading over the last year, prior to Wednesday's update its shares had fallen 17 percent so far in 2017, making it one of the worst performers in Britain's FTSE 100 index of blue chip stocks since the country's Brexit vote last June.

The decline reflects its exposure to high-cost goods and perceived vulnerability to a fall in shoppers' real earnings.

"The (stock) market’s just very nervous and uncertainty in the environment, whether that’s economic or political, makes people nervous and our business is discretionary," said Singer.

But he stressed the resilience of the group and the work it has done to rationalise its store estate, reduce costs and offer a wider range of products less susceptible to the vagaries of consumer confidence.

Dixons Carphone, which also trades as Elkjop and Elgiganten in Nordic countries and Kotsovolos in Greece, made a record underlying pretax profit of 501 million pounds ($642 million) in its 2016-17 financial year.

Revenue increased 9 percent to 10.6 billion pounds, with growth in every region, and the dividend was raised 15 percent to 11.25 pence a share.

"Dixon Carphone's valuation in our view wrongly prices in a decline in profits in the year ahead, ignoring its strong market position and self-help opportunities," said Investec analyst Alistair Davies, who has a "buy" rating on the stock.

($1 = 0.7805 pounds)