Chinese drone maker DJI seeking at least $500 million in pre-IPO funding: sources

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Chinese drone maker SZ DJI Technology Co Ltd is seeking at least $500 million at a valuation of about $15 billion ahead of a planned stock market debut, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: A drone is displayed at DJI's flagship store in Hong Kong, China September 22, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

DJI, the world’s largest maker of civilian drones, plans to obtain the fresh capital in a combination of new equity and debt, and wants to finalize the deal in the coming months, said the people, declining to be identified as the information was private.

A stock market listing is likely next year, they added.

Proceeds for Shenzhen-based DJI, which is in talks with prospective investors, could be between $500 million and $800 million, one of the people said.

A spokeswoman for DJI said in an emailed statement the company had no announcement to make on fundraising and that it was not planning an initial public offering at the moment. She did not elaborate.