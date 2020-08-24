Business News
Salesforce to replace Exxon in Dow Jones Industrial Average index next week

The company logo for Salesforce.com, Inc. is displayed on a screen on on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Salesforce.com Inc (CRM.N), Amgen Inc (AMGN.O) and Honeywell International Inc (HON.N) will become a part of the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average index .DJIA on Aug. 31, S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Monday.

The three companies will replace Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N), Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and Raytheon Technologies Corp RTX.N.

The changes follow Apple Inc’s (AAPL.O) decision to split its stock, which would reduce the index’s weight in the global industry classification standard information technology sector, S&P Dow Jones Indices said.

