FILE PHOTO: A clock face is seen outside of the London offices of the Daily Mail newspaper in London, Britain, April 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - The publisher of Britain’s Daily Mail reported a 38% drop in adjusted operating profit to 90 million pounds ($120 million), at the top end of guidance, as its media, exhibitions and UK property information units were impacted by the pandemic.

It reported revenue of 1.2 billion pounds, down 10% on an underlying basis, for the year to Sept 30.