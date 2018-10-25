FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
October 25, 2018 / 6:08 AM / in 15 minutes

Bank DNB third-quarter lags forecast despite no losses

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - DNB (DNB.OL), Norway’s largest bank and a major lender to the oil sector, reported a third-quarter net profit that lagged forecasts on Thursday despite an upturn in the Norwegian economy.

A woman walks past DNB bank's local office in Riga November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

While net interest income rose in line with forecasts, DNB’s income from investment banking faltered amid slow overall activity in capital markets during the quarter, it said.

Net profit totaled 5.67 billion crowns ($679.97 million) in the third quarter, compared with 5.9 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts, slightly up from 5.64 billion crowns a year ago.

However, thanks to a significant reversals of previous loan loss provisions in the oil and gas sector, amounting to 500 million Norwegian crowns, DNB’s net lending losses for the third quarter ended at just 11 million crowns.

Shares in DNB are up two percent over the past year, outperforming a European banking index .SX7P down 24 percent over the same period.

Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.