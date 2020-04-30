Norway's DNB misses first-quarter forecast on surge in loss provisions

FILE PHOTO: A DNB bank sign is seen on the bank's branch in Stavanger, Norway December 5, 2019. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s DNB (DNB.OL) reported a surprise drop in first-quarter profits on Thursday as the bank set aside reserves to meet future loan defaults amid the COVID-19 pandemic and a plunge in oil prices that hurt many clients.

Net profit fell to 4.0 billion Norwegian crowns ($389 million) for the January-March period from 7.6 billion crowns a year earlier, lagging the average forecast of 7.74 billion crowns in a Refinitiv poll of analysts.

Loan loss provisions amounted to 5.77 billion crowns, up from 316 million a year ago, with 2.6 billion crowns stemming from the oil industry.

“When the future prospects for the economy become weaker, we have a duty to set aside money for future losses straight away,” Chief Executive Kjerstin Braathen said in a statement.

“The accounting rules have recently been made more stringent on this point. That’s why impairment losses are increasing despite the fact that we haven’t seen a wave of bankruptcies,” she added.

Norway’s biggest bank had already postponed its decision on whether to pay a dividend for 2019 until later this year due to the uncertainty caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak.