June 19, 2018 / 6:55 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

Italy's doBank eyes new bad loan portfolios to 2020 worth 15 billion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest debt collector doBank (DOB.MI) said on Tuesday it expected to win new bad loan portfolios in Italy in the period 2018-2020 for a gross book value of around 15 billion euros ($17.39 billion).

doBank, 50.1 percent owned by a vehicle of U.S. fund Fortress Investment Group, said in its new business plan it expected core earnings to grow more than 15 percent per year on average in the period 2017-2020.

doBank started trading on the Milan bourse a year ago after an initial public offering that valued the company at 704 million euros. Its market value has since risen to around 850 million euros.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
