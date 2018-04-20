DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has opened an antitrust probe of potential coordination by AT&T Inc (T.N), Verizon Communications (VZ.N), a telecommunications standards organization and potentially other providers to hinder consumers from easily switching wireless carriers, a person briefed on the matter said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: An AT&T logo is pictured in Pasadena, California, U.S., January 24, 2018. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

The New York Times, citing six people, reported on Friday that the Justice Department had opened an investigation about five months ago after at least one device maker and one wireless carrier filed formal complaints with the Justice Department.

FILE PHOTO: The Verizon logo is seen on the side of a truck in New York City, U.S., October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The Department and AT&T declined to comment on the report and Verizon could not be immediately reached for comment.

The person briefed on the matter said the Obama administration had investigated similar claims in 2016 but did not take any action.

The Times said the Justice Department sent demands to AT&T, Verizon and the GSMA, an industry standards-setting group, on efforts to thwart a technology called eSIM. The technology allows consumers to switch wireless providers without having to insert a new physical SIM card.

The GSMA declined to comment.