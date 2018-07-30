FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
July 30, 2018 / 1:18 PM / in an hour

EU clears Total Produce purchase of Dole stake, with condition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Irish fresh food producer Total Produce (T7O.I) on Monday received regulatory clearance in the European Union for its purchase of a 45 percent stake in U.S. peer Dole [DFCI.UL], subject to the sale of Swedish business.

The European Commission, which acts as the competition supervisor in the European Union, said it was concerned about competition in the market for bagged salads in Sweden, as only one major competitor would have remained.

“The Commission was concerned that the combined entity would not have faced sufficient competitive pressure from this remaining player,” the EU executive said in a statement.

The Commission said the companies had offered to sell Saba Fresh Cuts AB, Dole’s bagged salad business in Sweden, to address these concern.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.