Dollar General cuts full-year forecast, warns of tariff hit

(Reuters) - Dollar General Corp (DG.N) cut its full-year profit and sales forecasts on Tuesday and warned that proposed tariffs on Chinese imports could begin to have a greater impact on its business and customers, sending its shares down 7 percent.

The company topped estimates for the third quarter when excluding a 5-cent per share impact from hurricanes Florence and Michael, but it said the fallout had increased costs and would continue to do so.

One of America’s biggest discount chains, the company said it had taken steps to minimize the impact of trade tensions on prices but warned that if Washington followed through on threats to raise tariffs to 25 percent, it was likely to hurt more.

The company imports 5 percent of its merchandise and much of that is from China, and it said that many vendors also have supply deals with the country, making the entire supply chain vulnerable to higher tariffs.

“There can be no assurance we will be successful in our efforts to mitigate these impacts in whole or in part,” the company said.

Few U.S. retailers have made much of the trade war so far, playing down the impact on their bottom lines, but with the U.S. economy showing signs of flagging, it would add to a growing list of headaches.

Like several other retailers, Dollar General also flagged higher freight costs, as a shortage of truck drivers, new driver regulations and higher fuel prices made moving freight much costlier.

The company cut its full-year profit forecast to $5.85 to $6.05 per share from the prior forecast of $5.95 to $6.15 per share, falling well below analysts’ average estimate of $6.11, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

It also lowered its full-year sales growth forecast to the bottom-end of its prior forecast range of a 9 percent to 9.3 percent increase.

The disappointing forecast overshadowed better-than-expected quarterly same-store sales, bolstered by strong sales of fast moving consumable goods as well as its seasonal and home offerings.

Shares of the company, which have risen 20 percent this year, fell about 7 percent to $104 in premarket trading.

Same-store sales at the retail chain rose 2.8 percent for the quarter ended Nov. 2, topping the 2.43 percent increase forecast by analysts.

Net income rose to $334.14 million, or $1.26 per share, from $252.53 million, or 93 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding hurricane related expense, the company earned $1.31 per share in the quarter, topping the Wall Street estimate of $1.26 per share.

Net sales rose 8.7 percent to $6.42 billion, beating analysts’ estimate of $6.38 billion.