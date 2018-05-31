Dollar General, Dollar Tree miss same-store sales estimates

(Reuters) - Discount retailers Dollar General Corp (DG.N) and Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) missed Wall Street estimates for their same-store sales on Thursday as an unusually cold spring weather crimped demand for seasonal products, sending their shares down.

FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen outside a Dollar General store in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

U.S. retailers have flagged the cold weather in many parts of the country as a reason for a drop in store traffic and soft sales of goods such as spring clothing and garden supplies in the February-April period.

Sales at Dollar General stores open for more than a year rose 2.1 percent in the first quarter, missing the 3.24 percent increase expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Dollar Tree’s same-store sales rose 1.4 percent, compared with expectations of 2.19 percent growth, with its Family Dollar unit reporting a surprise 1.1 percent fall.

Dollar General maintained its full-year sales and earnings targets, while Dollar Tree lowered its annual profit forecast to between $4.80 and $5.10 per share, from the previous range of $5.25 to $5.60.

Shares of Dollar General were down nearly 7.7 percent at $89.06 in premarket trading, while those of Dollar Tree fell 9 percent to $87.66.

The two companies said May was off to a good start.

“While weather impacted the discretionary side of our business in the first quarter, we have seen an acceleration in sales with warmer weather in May,” Dollar Tree Chief Executive Officer Gary Philbin said in a statement.

Consumables saved the day as both the retailers benefited from efforts to remodel stores to address competition from Walmart (WMT.N) and other grocery retailers.

Excluding one-time items, Dollar General earned $1.36 per share, falling short of analysts’ expectation of $1.40. Dollar Tree earned $1.19 per share, missing estimate of $1.23.

Net sales at Dollar General rose to $6.11 billion, but came in below expectations, while rival Dollar Tree’s first-quarter sales increased to $5.55 billion but fell short of analysts’ estimate.