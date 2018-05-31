Dollar General, Dollar Tree miss same-store sales estimates; shares drop

(Reuters) - Discount retailers Dollar General Corp (DG.N) and Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) fell short of Wall Street’s estimates for their same-store sales on Thursday as an unusually cold spring weather crimped demand for seasonal garden products and apparel.

Shares of Dollar Tree were down 12.6 percent at $84.22 in morning trading, also pressured by a surprise drop in comparable sales at its Family Dollar unit. Dollar General fell 8 percent to $88.72.

U.S. retailers have flagged the cold weather in many parts of the country as a reason for a drop in store traffic and soft sales of goods such as grills and charcoal in the February-April period.

Sales at Dollar General stores open for more than a year rose 2.1 percent in the first quarter, missing the 3.24 percent increase expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Dollar Tree’s same-store sales rose 1.4 percent, compared with expectations of a 2.19 percent growth. The Family Dollar banner, which follows a multi price-point strategy, selling goods for $10 or less similar to Dollar General, reported a surprise 1.1 percent fall.

“The canary in the coal mine out of the print is the negative comparable sales out of Family Dollar,” said Gordon Haskett analyst Chuck Grom. “While DG’s softer comparable sales help explain some of the softness ... but such results are becoming more concerning to us.”

Dollar Tree also took a hit from higher freight costs, and in a post-earnings call with analysts warned that such costs are expected to remain high.

“These costs are trending higher than our original guidance,” Chief Financial Officer Kevin Wampler said.

Dollar Tree cut its annual profit forecast to between $4.80 and $5.10 per share, from the previous range of $5.25 to $5.60. The company also laid out second-quarter earnings targets that were below expectation.

Dollar General, meanwhile, maintained its full-year sales and earnings targets.

Consumables was a bright spot as both the retailers benefited from efforts to remodel stores to address competition from Walmart (WMT.N) and other grocery retailers.

Excluding one-time items, Dollar General earned $1.36 per share, falling short of analysts’ expectation of $1.40. Dollar Tree earned $1.19 per share, missing estimate of $1.23.

Net sales at Dollar General rose to $6.11 billion, but came in below expectations, while rival Dollar Tree’s first-quarter sales increased to $5.55 billion but fell short of analysts’ estimate.