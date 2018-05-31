Dollar General sales miss estimates as cold weather hits demand

(Reuters) - Dollar General Corp (DG.N) missed Wall Street forecasts for same-store sales on Thursday as the discount store chain faced weaker demand for apparel and home products because of cold weather.

FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen outside a Dollar General store in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

The news drove the company’s shares down 6.4 percent to $90.35 in premarket trading.

Customer traffic at established stores was hit by unseasonably cold and damp weather, the Goodlettsville, Tennessee-based company said, adding that it still saw steady demand for food items.

Sales at Dollar General stores open for more than a year rose 2.1 percent in the three months ended May 4, less than the 3.24 percent increase expected by analysts on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s net income rose to $364.9 million from $279.5 million year earlier. Excluding one-time items, Dollar General earned $1.36 per share, falling short of analysts’ expectations of $1.40.

Net sales rose to $6.11 billion, but missed estimates.

The company maintained its full-year sales and earnings targets.