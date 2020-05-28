Business News
May 28, 2020 / 11:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

Dollar General sales surge on coronavirus-driven demand

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen outside a Dollar General store in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo

(Reuters) - Dollar General Corp (DG.N) reported its biggest rise in quarterly sales in at least 14 years on Thursday, benefiting from a surge in demand from customers stocking up on groceries and household essentials amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company’s net sales rose 27.6% to $8.45 billion in the first quarter ended May 1, beating analysts’ estimates of $7.61 billion. It was the company’s biggest jump in sales since at least February 2006, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Dollar General’s same-store sales jumped 21.7%.

Separately, Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O), which uses a larger portion of its shelf space for discretionary items like holiday cards and party supplies that may not have sold as well in the crisis, also reported a 7% rise in same-store sales for the quarter.

Dollar General also reported a 69% rise in quarterly net earnings and said it expects to exceed its annual sales and profit forecasts.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

