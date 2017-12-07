FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dollar General third-quarter comparable sales beat on hurricane-fueled demand
December 7, 2017 / 12:14 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Dollar General third-quarter comparable sales beat on hurricane-fueled demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Dollar General Corp (DG.N) on Thursday reported better-than-expected comparable sales for the third quarter, as hurricanes led to increased traffic and higher spending at its stores.

FILE PHOTO: A sign is seen inside a Dollar General store in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD SEARCH GLOBAL BUSINESS 28 AUG FOR ALL IMAGES - RC1696CD7000

Sales at stores open for at least a year rose 4.3 percent, beating the average analysts’ estimate of 2.8 percent growth, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The retailer said Hurricanes Harvey and Irma contributed 30-35 basis points to comparable sales growth, while hurting profit by 5 cents per share in the reported quarter.

Except for the second quarter, traffic at Dollar General stores declined over the last year, partly due to reduced food stamp coverage in several U.S. states. This is the first full quarter after a year of food stamp cuts, which began in April 2016.

Net income rose to $252.5 million, or 93 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 3, from $235.3 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 98 cents per share, beating the average analysts’ estimate of 94 cents.

Net sales rose 11 percent to $5.90 billion, beating estimates of $5.80 billion.

The retailer’s shares, which have gained about 23 percent this year, were up 1.2 percent in premarket trading on Thursday.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
