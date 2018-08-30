Dollar Tree misses comparable sales estimates on Family Dollar weakness

(Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) missed Wall Street expectations for quarterly same-store sales on Thursday as the discount store operator’s Family Dollar business struggled to boost sales in the second quarter, sending its shares down 12 percent.

FILE PHOTO: An advertising sign is pictured at a Dollar Tree store in Pasadena, California August 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

The company also said it could look at suppliers outside China among other measures to mitigate any impact of tariffs it may face, as a trade war between the United States and China escalates.

Imported merchandise accounts for about 40 percent to 42 percent of Dollar Tree segment’s total retail value purchases, making it vulnerable to higher tariffs.

“We will not stand still like other sharks to the system,” Chief Executive Officer Gary Phibin said, adding that it would be open to negotiating pricing concessions and changing product mix.

FILE PHOTO: The sign outside the Dollar General store in Westminster, Colorado is pictured December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/File Photo

Dollar Tree posted 1.80 percent rise in same store sales in the second quarter, compared with analysts’ average estimate of 1.84 percent. Margins fell by 70 basis points due to higher freight costs.

Same-store sales at its Family Dollar business were flat, versus analysts’ average expectation of a rise of 0.51 percent.

“The soft trends at Family Dollar and the tariff commentary gives us some pause,” Telsey Advisory Group’s Joseph Feldman said.

Bigger rival Dollar General Corp’s (DG.N) shares slipped 1 percent as the company also said quarterly margins were hit by higher sales of low-margin products and increased freight costs.

The company stuck to a plan for hefty investments in its store network, as it marginally increased its full-year outlook for sales, keeping its profit forecast intact for the second quarter in a row.

“We view the lack of a bottom-line increase (in the forecast) as likely more aggressive plans by management to invest upside back in the business,” Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh said.

The company has been spending to open new stores, remodel existing ones and add more products to its shelves to better compete with Walmart Inc (WMT.N) and newer rivals such as German discounters Aldi and Lidl.

Dollar General reiterated its annual profit target of $5.95 to $6.15 per share, the mid point of which was slightly below the average estimate of $6.06, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Dollar stores have taken a hit as shoppers spend more at big-box retailers such as Walmart and Target, with a strong job market and lower taxes putting more money in their hands.

Excluding items, Dollar General earned $1.52 per share, beating analysts’ expectation of $1.49. Dollar Tree earned $1.15 per share, in line with expectations.