FILE PHOTO: A customer walks out of a Dollar Tree discount store in Austin, Texas, U.S., February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed

(Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) said on Monday Michael Witynski, the company’s enterprise president, has been promoted to chief executive officer, replacing Gary Philbin.

The discount retailer said Philbin was retiring and would remain as a member of the board through Sept. 23.