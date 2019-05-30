Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales at namesake brand miss estimates

FILE PHOTO: A customer walks out of a Dollar Tree discount store in Austin, Texas, U.S., February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed/File Photo

(Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) on Thursday reported quarterly same-store sales at its namesake stores that missed analysts’ estimates, sending its shares down 4%.

The company reported a 2.5% rise in same-store sales at its Dollar Tree stores in the first quarter ended May 4. Analysts on average had expected 2.9% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $267.9 million, or $1.12 per share, in the quarter from $160.5 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.