Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales at namesake brand miss estimates

(Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) on Thursday reported quarterly same-store sales at its namesake stores that missed analysts’ estimates, sending its shares down 4%.
The company reported a 2.5% rise in same-store sales at its Dollar Tree stores in the first quarter ended May 4. Analysts on average had expected 2.9% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
Net income rose to $267.9 million, or $1.12 per share, in the quarter from $160.5 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.
