Business News
May 30, 2019 / 11:46 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales at namesake brand miss estimates

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A customer walks out of a Dollar Tree discount store in Austin, Texas, U.S., February 27, 2017. REUTERS/Mohammad Khursheed/File Photo

(Reuters) - Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR.O) on Thursday reported quarterly same-store sales at its namesake stores that missed analysts’ estimates, sending its shares down 4%.

The company reported a 2.5% rise in same-store sales at its Dollar Tree stores in the first quarter ended May 4. Analysts on average had expected 2.9% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $267.9 million, or $1.12 per share, in the quarter from $160.5 million, or 67 cents per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below